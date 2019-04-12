Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Kathline Dunn. View Sign



BEVERLY KATHLINE DUNN

November 20, 1950 ˜ March 24, 2019



Beverly Kathline Dunn, age 68, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, of heart and respiratory complications. She was born in Tulare, California to Virginia and Robert Beckerdite. The family moved to Oregon, where Kathy received her GED.

She went on to attend The Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon and then opened her own restaurant-The Wilson River Country House.

Kathy drove school bus and drove the Portland to St. Helens Columbia River Rider route.

She loved spending time with all of her family and extended family, camping, hunting, fishing, and being with her husband, Bob, while he participated in the Hillsboro Trap and Skeet club.

Kathy is survived by her mother, Virginia; brothers, Bill (Linda) Beckerdite and Kevin Beckerdite; sons, Dave (Dana) Beaston and Mike (Kim) Beaston; step-children, Karen (Vince) Greget and Jim (Rhonda) Dunn; 7 grandchildren; and numerous niece, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were spouse, Robert Dunn; and daughter, Beth Beaston-Stewart.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Kathy at the Kozy Korner Restaurant, 371 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens, Oregon on Saturday, April 20th, 2-5p.m. Everyone is welcome to join the family in sharing many years of memories.

Please sign her guest book @

Beverly Kathline Dunn, age 68, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, of heart and respiratory complications. She was born in Tulare, California to Virginia and Robert Beckerdite. The family moved to Oregon, where Kathy received her GED.She went on to attend The Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon and then opened her own restaurant-The Wilson River Country House.Kathy drove school bus and drove the Portland to St. Helens Columbia River Rider route.She loved spending time with all of her family and extended family, camping, hunting, fishing, and being with her husband, Bob, while he participated in the Hillsboro Trap and Skeet club.Kathy is survived by her mother, Virginia; brothers, Bill (Linda) Beckerdite and Kevin Beckerdite; sons, Dave (Dana) Beaston and Mike (Kim) Beaston; step-children, Karen (Vince) Greget and Jim (Rhonda) Dunn; 7 grandchildren; and numerous niece, nephews, and great-grandchildren.Preceding her in death were spouse, Robert Dunn; and daughter, Beth Beaston-Stewart.A Celebration of Life will be held for Kathy at the Kozy Korner Restaurant, 371 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens, Oregon on Saturday, April 20th, 2-5p.m. Everyone is welcome to join the family in sharing many years of memories.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close