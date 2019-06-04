Beverly Green (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Bev and Dennis were our neighbors for many years at Salmon..."
    - Dolores Anderson
  • "My heartfelt sympathy to the Green family. I hope you will..."
    - DA
Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA
98684
(360)-892-6060
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


BEVERLY GREEN
January 14, 1931 ˜ May 28, 2019

Beverly Green of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the evening of May 28th, 2019. She grew up in Menahga, MN, the daughter of Violet and Robert Johnson. When she was 5 years old, Beverly was adopted by her Aunt Alma and Uncle Albert Johnson and raised in their family.
In 1966, Beverly and her husband Arnold Matta moved their family of four children west to Vancouver where she worked for many years at the Portland VA.
She married Dennis Green in 1976 and after retiring they enjoyed many years traveling to Arizona during the winter months. Later, they spent many hours at their vacation beach home on the Long Beach peninsula, enjoying clamming and coastal living.
She attended New Heights Church for many years.
Beverly was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane; sisters, Delores and Marion; brother, Kenny; and adopted brothers, Archie and Charles.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Kathryn Tillotson (Jeff), Alan Matta and Russ Matta (Marsha); stepchildren, Mike Green and Kerry Jones (Bob); 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren (plus one on the way); siblings, Betty, Jeannie, Joyce, Roger and John; adopted brother, Tracy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 7, 12:30 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
For those who wish, donations in Beverly’s honor may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Glenwood Place for their loving care and support of Beverly during the past year.
Please sign her guest book @ columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.