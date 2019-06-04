BEVERLY GREEN
January 14, 1931 ˜ May 28, 2019
Beverly Green of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the evening of May 28th, 2019. She grew up in Menahga, MN, the daughter of Violet and Robert Johnson. When she was 5 years old, Beverly was adopted by her Aunt Alma and Uncle Albert Johnson and raised in their family.
In 1966, Beverly and her husband Arnold Matta moved their family of four children west to Vancouver where she worked for many years at the Portland VA.
She married Dennis Green in 1976 and after retiring they enjoyed many years traveling to Arizona during the winter months. Later, they spent many hours at their vacation beach home on the Long Beach peninsula, enjoying clamming and coastal living.
She attended New Heights Church for many years.
Beverly was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane; sisters, Delores and Marion; brother, Kenny; and adopted brothers, Archie and Charles.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Kathryn Tillotson (Jeff), Alan Matta and Russ Matta (Marsha); stepchildren, Mike Green and Kerry Jones (Bob); 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren (plus one on the way); siblings, Betty, Jeannie, Joyce, Roger and John; adopted brother, Tracy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 7, 12:30 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
For those who wish, donations in Beverly’s honor may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Glenwood Place for their loving care and support of Beverly during the past year.
Please sign her guest book @ columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 4, 2019