BEVERLY ANN JOHNSON
September 19, 1931 ˜ March 10, 2020
Beverly Ann Johnson passed away March 10, 2020, at the age of 88, surrounded by her family. She lived her life giving unselfish love to family and friends.
Beverly was born as Beverly Ann Mathis Sept. 19, 1931, in Longview, WA, but was raised as Beverly Ann Stroope by her mother, Geraldine Parker Stroope (Gerry), her stepfather, Robert (Bob) L. Stroope, and her grandmother, Abby Myrtle Parker (Myrt), all of who preceded her in death.
Beverly’s stepfather was a turbine engineer, whose job took him around the Northwest. By the time she was in high school, they moved to Multnomah, OR, and she attended the old Lincoln High School (now part of the Portland State University campus). There she met Alvord E. Johnson, who would become her high school sweetheart. After graduation from high school, she married Al in 1952 while he was in the Oregon Air National Guard stationed in Alaska.
Then she went to work. She worked at First National Bank of Oregon in the analysis department for five years. She worked to support Al while he went to Lewis and Clark College and the University of Oregon Dental School because he could only work part-time. While Al was in school, they had three children, Pamela Claire Johnson (Connor), Judith Ellen Johnson (Lamb), and Susan Marie Johnson (Johnson). When Al graduated with honors from dental school, Beverly received a certificate from the Dean of the Dental School for PHT, ”putting hubby through.”
While Al started his dental practice, Beverly continued her lifetime calling of caring for others, including family and friends. In the 1960s, her grandmother Myrt came to live with Bev and Al, then her sister Karen moved to Washougal, WA, and in the early 1970s, when her stepfather Bob retired, he and Gerry moved from Milwaukee, WI to a house on the Washougal River in Camas to be close to Bev and Al. Then came six grandchildren. Later in the early 1990s, she gave her father-in-law, Alvord Johnson a home at her house and cared for him in his final years. Then came eight great-grandchildren. Beverly loved them all.
While Beverly was a self-proclaimed ”home body,” she followed Al halfway around the world, first to Tahiti after Al established his dental practice, and then on many boat and trailer trips up and down the west coast of North America from Alaska to Cabo San Lucas, often sharing time on those trips with family and friends.
To celebrate her life, her family got together on Sept. 19, 2020, at her and Al’s home and shared a meal, which we all know is what Beverly would have wanted.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits