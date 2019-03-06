Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettyan "Popcorn Betty" Howard. View Sign



BETTYAN ”POPCORN BETTY” HOWARD

April 3, 1928 ˜ February 22, 2019



Bettyan “Popcorn Betty” Howard, 90, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Feb. 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 3, 1928 to Malcolm and Margaret (Fitsimones) Burbridge in Omaha, NE. Bettyan moved with her family to Vancouver in 1942. She graduated from Vancouver High School in 1946 where she was involved in sports and went on to play semi-pro softball.

Bettyan started her working career at the old Castle and Liberty movie theaters in Vancouver.

She was married for a short time and would later go on to raise four children on her own. Bettyan was a very strong lady devoted to raising her family. She was dearly loved and admired by her family and many friends.

Bettyan returned to work for the theaters in 1965 and was Manager at the Kiggins Theatre until 1996 when it closed. She worked at the Vancouver Mall Sears store in security until she retired in her late seventies. She may have been best known as Popcorn Betty for the popcorn business she owned supplying fresh popcorn to area theaters and schools.

Bettyan is survived by her three daughters, Stephanie Leckwold (James) of Battle Ground, WA, Bridget Falco of Chandler, AZ and Nancy Lecouris of Vancouver, WA; grandchildren, Shaun, Greggory, Elizabeth, Mychal, Jennifer, Brittany and Branic; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Nicholas, Kelly, Sydney, Ryan, Stephanie, Reed, Piper, Ella, Olivia, Titus, Sebastian, Vivian and Evelyn.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Howard.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kiggins Theatre, downtown Vancouver, Sat., March 9, 10:00a.m.-1:00p.m.

