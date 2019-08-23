BETTY LOU (ROBERTSON) MCKINNEY
April 11, 1929 ˜ August 6, 2019
Betty Lou McKinney, 90, longtime teacher of the Portland, OR area, passed away in Woodland, WA.
She is survived by her children: Patty, Kelly and Michael; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years and also a teacher, Bill McKinney.
A memorial service will be held Sun., Aug. 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in the Clubhouse at 369 Gun Club Rd., Woodland, WA 98674.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 23, 2019