BETTY LEE RICHARDS
April 13, 1944 ˜ January 22, 2020
Betty Lee Richards, 75, of Vancouver, WA, proud wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home with her family right by her side. She was born April 13, 1944 in Portland, OR to Doug and Faye Horton.
Betty dearly loved her family, pets and friends. Her 1978 black Camero was her baby and we can’t forget Coca-Cola! She also loved working in the yard, her flowers and bingo.
Betty is survived by her husband of 56 years, Tom; son, Nick Richards; daughter, Tammie Richards; grandchildren, Dillon and Ashley; great-grandson, Aiden; her brother, Neil; and many cousins.
A special thank you to the Kaiser Hospice team which includes Stephanie, Chris, Patricia and Dr. Tracy Walker.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 28, 2020