Betty L. Lambrecht (1939 - 2019)
St John's Catholic Church
8701 NE 119th St
Vancouver, WA 98662
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Evangelist Catholic Church
8701 NE 119th St.
BETTY L. LAMBRECHT
February 28, 1939 ˜ December 2, 2019

Betty L Lambrecht, wife of Ken Lambrecht, passed away Dec. 2, 2019, at the age of 80 years young. She was loved by all.
Survived by Ken, brother, Del, one son, three daughters, nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life and Mass will be at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church, 8701 NE 119th St., at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 15, 2019
