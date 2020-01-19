Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo Dahl. View Sign Service Information Cascadia Cremation and Burial Services 6903 E 18TH ST #A VANCOUVER , WA 98661 (360)-213-2060 Send Flowers Obituary



BETTY JO DAHL

June 5, 1941 ˜ January 16, 2020



Betty Jo Dahl was born June 5, 1941 in Gage, Oklahoma to Mackie Leonard Strader and Ethel Deveda Fields. Betty married Glenn Adelbert Haynes Jr. in 1959 and they had 2 children, a son and a daughter. They later divorced.

Betty met Alan Dahl on September 1, 1971 when her neighbor talked her into going with her to Tetz’s Tavern in Hazel Dell. Betty had not been in taverns before; she was used to cocktail lounges. Soon after Betty arrived at Tetz’s, Alan noticed her sitting with her neighbor and asked Betty to dance. This continued most of the evening and for many, many evenings after that.

Betty married Alan Dahl December 31, 1973 in Vancouver, Washington and they have been together ever since. They figure that they put up with each other, but no one else would put up with either one of them. They must have been made for each other.

Betty worked for several years for Walt’s Custom Meats as a meat wrapper. Walt’s consistently cut and wrapped 6 to 10 thousand pounds daily, which was several times the amount of any of the other shops locally. Many afternoons, as the women were getting tired, Walt’s wife would bring in a box of chocolates for the meat wrappers. They thought Walt was just being nice; his ulterior motive was to load them up with energy so they could work faster for the rest of the shift.

Betty used to like fishing at the Moss Creek and Panther Creek Campgrounds in Skamania County. She also enjoyed going to Reno and Las Vegas and the local Indian casinos to play the slot machines and traveling to Albuquerque to visit her brother Roy and his family. Betty also used to knit hats and slippers for herself and was a pretty good cook (she kept me well fed).

Betty lost her battle with Alzheimer’s January 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Alan; her son, David Haynes; 6 grandchildren; several great-grandchilren, nieces and nephews.

Betty’s parents, brother, Roy Strader and her daughter, Kristen Haynes, went before her.

Betty will be missed but she is in a better place.

I am thankful for the excellent care Betty received at the Vintage Years Adult Family Home in Battle Ground and finally at the Community Hospice in Salmon Creek.

I miss you Betty. You were the best thing that has happened to me.

