Service Information
Northwood Park Funeral Home, Cemetery & Mausoleum
16407 North East 15th Avenue
Ridgefield , WA 98642
(360)-574-4252
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Northwood Park Funeral Home Cemetery & Mausoleum
16407 North East 15th Avenue
Ridgefield , WA



BETTY JEAN TAYLOR

March 21, 1928 ˜ December 30, 2019



Betty J. Taylor, a U.S. Forest Service retiree, died in Vancouver, WA on Dec. 30, 2019 at age 91. She was born March 21, 1928 to Adolf and Gertrude Pieschke of Chester, NE, where her folks were farmers in Thayer County.

Upon graduation from Chester High School in 1945, she moved to Lebanon, OR to join her parents, and brother Dale, who had moved to Lebanon the previous summer.

Betty began office work for Southern Pacific Railroad in Lebanon, OR in 1945.

In January 1949, she married Robert Smyth, and they had two children, Barbara and Jim.

Her parents and brother returned to Nebraska in 1951 to resume farming.

In 1952, Betty and family moved to Brookings, OR. She was employed by Oregon State Bank, B.B. Crabb Accounting, Sears, and the U.S. Forest Service. She began work for the Siskiyou National Forest in 1962 as Bus. Mgt. Asst. for the Chetco Ranger District in Brookings, OR.

She and her husband divorced in 1974. Betty next worked for the Westside Engineering Zone in Wedderburn, OR as Bus. Mgt. Asst. She later transferred to the Supervisor’s Office in Grants Pass, OR and worked as Engineering Admin. Asst. until retirement. Betty was an EEO Counselor for 19 of those years. After 28 years with the Forest Service, she retired in March, 1990.

Four years prior to her retirement, after the death of her father, her mother moved from Nebraska to make her home with Betty. They did quite a bit of traveling which both enjoyed.

In December, 1992, Betty married William R. Taylor of Olympia, WA, and they moved to Olympia. Her mother moved to a Senior Mobile Park in Lacey, WA, 9 miles from where Betty lived.

Betty enjoyed reading and writing letters. She was a member of the Lacey Friends of the Library for 6 years, and President for 3 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vancouver.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Barbara of Benson, AZ; one grandchild; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father (1981); mother (1998); brother (1970); husband, William R. Taylor (2010); and son, Jim (2015).

A memorial service will be held at Northwood Park Funeral Home on Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Please sign her guest book @

