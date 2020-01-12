Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



BETTY JEAN LARSON

May 10, 1932 ˜ December 3, 2019



Betty Larson of Vancouver, WA, passed peacefully at home on Dec. 3, 2019. She was born in Salem, WV, to parents, James and Mildred Stout. She was the oldest of eight children.

Preceding her in death were her parents and four brothers, John, Jimmy, Karl and Ben. Three sisters, Doris, Edie and Phylis survive her.

Betty graduated from Salem College in 1952 with a degree in English. She took a job teaching in Virginia. In 1953, she married Harry Larson, her husband of 59 years. After their marriage they moved to Washington near Harry’s family and ultimately, settled in Portland where they raised their three children.

Betty worked for the public library system, in Portland as a librarian. In 1963 she returned to school and obtained her masters in political science from Oregon. After graduation, she returned to Portland Public Libraries as head librarian for several different branches and was instrumental in seeing the new Gresham branch become a reality. Her final years with the library were as Director of Extension Services. She retired in 1994.

After her retirement, she and Harry moved to Vancouver and bought a home at Green Meadows. She played golf with Harry or enjoyed just riding with him.

Betty took great pride in her home and family and had an incredible work ethic. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law and grandmother to Karen, Sheryl (Cervando), Eric and her grandson, Seve. Her interests included reading, cooking, dogs, playing bridge, and sports. She loved the Mariners and Seahawks. Macular degeneration slowly made reading impossible and ultimately took her functional sight.

We will miss her greatly but take comfort knowing she and Harry are reunited and memorialized at Willamette National Cemetery.

At her request, there was no public service.

