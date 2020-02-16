BETTY JEAN HUDSON
October 21, 1925 ˜ November 12, 2019
Betty Jean Hudson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington. She was born on October 21, 1925 in Lansford, North Dakota to Ernest and Alta Heath.
Betty met her husband Merle Lee Hudson and was a loving homemaker helping raise their four children.
After retirement, Betty and Lee enjoyed traveling in the winter months to Florida and Arizona while eventually settling back in Vancouver.
She was a member of The First Church of God for over 50 years to embrace her Christian faith.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Eileen Jensen and Beverly McKinney; and husband, Lee.
She is survived by her daughter, Pat Dunn; sons, Mike Hudson, Tim Hudson and Shawn Hudson; her seven grandchildren and thirteen (+) great-grandchildren.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020