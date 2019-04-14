Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Grace Brader. View Sign



BETTY GRACE BRADER

March 9, 1925 ˜ April 3, 2019



Betty Grace Brader, 94, passed away in Vancouver, WA on April 3, 2019. She was born in Washougal, WA at the home of her grandparents, George and Grace Acker on March 9, 1925 to Nina (Hall) and Otis Acker. The family lived in Washougal, North Bonneville, the Minnehaha area of Vancouver, and then later in Carson, WA. Betty graduated from Vancouver High School in 1942.

While living in Minnehaha, she met the boy next door, Ben Brader, whom she married on April 6, 1943. Their first home was in Massachusetts where Ben was stationed during WWII. When he was sent overseas, Betty returned to Carson where she lived the rest of her life.

Betty and Ben raised three daughters. While her children were in school Betty was a housewife and active in the PTA, as a Brownie troop leader, and in many other community activities. After the girls were raised, Betty started work at the Wind River Nursery. She did field work, supervised the greenhouses, and retired as the Packing Shed Supervisor in 1984.

Betty’s cooking was enjoyed by family, friends, and picnic-goers at “Glutton’s Glade” on Wind River. She was an avid gardener, birdwatcher and reader. The family also spent many weekends camping and hiking. Betty loved animals, both her pets and local wildlife.

After her retirement, Betty, Ben and their friends enjoyed traveling in the Northwest on golfing trips. She was the only one of the group who ever shot a hole-in-one!

Betty is survived by sister, Bonnie Lamb of Carson; daughters, Nancy Sirman (Neil), Linda Morningstar (Gary) and Merle Brader (Ken); grandchildren, Ron Gillespie (Alison), Shawna Hirsch (Joe), Darren Morningstar (Kim) and Troy Morningstar (Karen); 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her parents, Otis and Nina; her brother, George; and her sister, Barbara.

The family would like to thank caregivers, Simena and John Taut, whose kindness and loving care was a great comfort to all of us. We were most fortunate that Betty was part of their family at Simena’s Quality Care.

A Celebration of Life and potluck reception will be held on Sunday, April 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hegewald Rock Creek Center in Stevenson, WA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Vancouver Humane Society.

Please sign her guest book @



Betty Grace Brader, 94, passed away in Vancouver, WA on April 3, 2019. She was born in Washougal, WA at the home of her grandparents, George and Grace Acker on March 9, 1925 to Nina (Hall) and Otis Acker. The family lived in Washougal, North Bonneville, the Minnehaha area of Vancouver, and then later in Carson, WA. Betty graduated from Vancouver High School in 1942.While living in Minnehaha, she met the boy next door, Ben Brader, whom she married on April 6, 1943. Their first home was in Massachusetts where Ben was stationed during WWII. When he was sent overseas, Betty returned to Carson where she lived the rest of her life.Betty and Ben raised three daughters. While her children were in school Betty was a housewife and active in the PTA, as a Brownie troop leader, and in many other community activities. After the girls were raised, Betty started work at the Wind River Nursery. She did field work, supervised the greenhouses, and retired as the Packing Shed Supervisor in 1984.Betty’s cooking was enjoyed by family, friends, and picnic-goers at “Glutton’s Glade” on Wind River. She was an avid gardener, birdwatcher and reader. The family also spent many weekends camping and hiking. Betty loved animals, both her pets and local wildlife.After her retirement, Betty, Ben and their friends enjoyed traveling in the Northwest on golfing trips. She was the only one of the group who ever shot a hole-in-one!Betty is survived by sister, Bonnie Lamb of Carson; daughters, Nancy Sirman (Neil), Linda Morningstar (Gary) and Merle Brader (Ken); grandchildren, Ron Gillespie (Alison), Shawna Hirsch (Joe), Darren Morningstar (Kim) and Troy Morningstar (Karen); 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and a nephew.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her parents, Otis and Nina; her brother, George; and her sister, Barbara.The family would like to thank caregivers, Simena and John Taut, whose kindness and loving care was a great comfort to all of us. We were most fortunate that Betty was part of their family at Simena’s Quality Care.A Celebration of Life and potluck reception will be held on Sunday, April 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hegewald Rock Creek Center in Stevenson, WA.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Vancouver Humane Society.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close