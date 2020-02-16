Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Gae Jirmasek. View Sign Service Information Devore-Snyder Funeral Home 637 Ohio 61 Sunbury , OH 43074 (740)-965-3936 Send Flowers Obituary



BETTY GAE (SHAW) JIRMASEK

1935 ˜ 2020



Betty passed out of this life on February 12, 2020, leaving behind a loving family and several devoted pets. Betty was born in 1935 in Jefferson, Missouri and at an early age moved to Vancouver, Washington where she graduated from Port Vancouver High School in 1953.She raised a family of four children while she studied for her LPN which she achieved in 1972. She devoted herself to nursing for more than 30 years in Portland Oregon, first at Holladay Park and later, retiring from Emanuel Medical Center.Throughout her life, Betty enjoyed working outside, gardening and doing yardwork. Her "green thumb" was evident in the beauty she created. After retiring in 2003, she moved to Sunbury, Ohio to be closer to family.Betty had dogs and cats as pets, often coming to her as strays that required medical care. In 2005, she found her "dream" job at Big Walnut Animal Care Center where she worked for 13 years providing TLC care for the boarded animals.Betty is survived by her children, Jeff Jirmasek (Korrine), Tammy Jirmasek (Karen Hostetler), Sandy Moore, and Billie Jo Dawson (Strett); her grandchildren, Candice Moore, Sally Smith (Peter), and Garrett Rayno; her great-grandchildren, EmaLyn Kelly, Reyn Russell, and Reece Russell.There will be a private family service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your local animal shelter in memory of Betty's lifelong passion for animals in need.

