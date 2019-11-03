BETTY EVANGELINE MORRISON
January 21, 1929 ˜ October 22, 2019
Betty Evangeline Morrison, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Oct. 22, 2019. She was born in Austin, MN to Chris and Cora Foss on Jan. 21, 1929. She graduated from high school in Eau Claire, WI in 1946.
Betty married Floyd Morrison in Vancouver, WA on May 27, 1950. She lived on K St. in Vancouver, 19 years in Ridgefield, and again in Vancouver for the past 34 years.
Betty was a homemaker and bookkeeper who enjoyed puzzles, quilting and genealogy. She loved having her family together and would say, ”Don’t forget to take pictures!”
She was a Charter member of the Sons of Norway and Trinity Lutheran Church in Vancouver.
Betty is survived by her sons, Steven (Paula) Morrison and Kent (Debbie) Morrison; daughters, Kay (Scott) Stringfellow and Peggy (Mike) Nystrom; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 W. 39th St., Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 3, 2019