Betty Evangeline Morrison (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Evangeline Morrison.
Service Information
Trinity Lutheran Church
309 W 39th St
Vancouver, WA 98660
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
309 W. 39th St.
Vancouver, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


BETTY EVANGELINE MORRISON
January 21, 1929 ˜ October 22, 2019

Betty Evangeline Morrison, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Oct. 22, 2019. She was born in Austin, MN to Chris and Cora Foss on Jan. 21, 1929. She graduated from high school in Eau Claire, WI in 1946.
Betty married Floyd Morrison in Vancouver, WA on May 27, 1950. She lived on K St. in Vancouver, 19 years in Ridgefield, and again in Vancouver for the past 34 years.
Betty was a homemaker and bookkeeper who enjoyed puzzles, quilting and genealogy. She loved having her family together and would say, ”Don’t forget to take pictures!”
She was a Charter member of the Sons of Norway and Trinity Lutheran Church in Vancouver.
Betty is survived by her sons, Steven (Paula) Morrison and Kent (Debbie) Morrison; daughters, Kay (Scott) Stringfellow and Peggy (Mike) Nystrom; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 W. 39th St., Vancouver, WA.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.