Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Elaine (Holm) Urban. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



BETTY ELAINE URBAN

June 21, 1928 ˜ July 21, 2019



Betty Elaine (Holm) Urban, 91, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on July 21, 2019. She was the widow of Walter M. Urban, Jr., with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Born in Portland, OR, Betty was the daughter of Minnie and Alfred Holm. She graduated from the Girls Polytechnic High School and worked as an assistant buyer for Fred Meyer until her marriage in 1949.

Betty was a member of New Heights Church. She enjoyed sewing, volunteering at a local hospital, and travellng.

In retirement, she and Walter especially enjoyed taking their motor home to Arizona every winter and often travelled with two of Walter’s brothers and their wives. Another favorite destination was Fort Stevens with their grandchildren.

Betty is survived by daughters, Faye Girardi (Don) and Gayle Girardi (Karl); daughter-in-law, Jane; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Robert, Daniel, Faye Anne, Luke, Todd, and Ehren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Jr.; and son, Walter III.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 N.E. 112 Avenue, Vancouver, WA.

Many thanks to Tiffany’s Loving Care and Legacy Salmon Creek for taking such good care of our mother.

Please sign her guest book @

Betty Elaine (Holm) Urban, 91, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on July 21, 2019. She was the widow of Walter M. Urban, Jr., with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Born in Portland, OR, Betty was the daughter of Minnie and Alfred Holm. She graduated from the Girls Polytechnic High School and worked as an assistant buyer for Fred Meyer until her marriage in 1949.Betty was a member of New Heights Church. She enjoyed sewing, volunteering at a local hospital, and travellng.In retirement, she and Walter especially enjoyed taking their motor home to Arizona every winter and often travelled with two of Walter’s brothers and their wives. Another favorite destination was Fort Stevens with their grandchildren.Betty is survived by daughters, Faye Girardi (Don) and Gayle Girardi (Karl); daughter-in-law, Jane; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Robert, Daniel, Faye Anne, Luke, Todd, and Ehren; and eight great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Jr.; and son, Walter III.The funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 N.E. 112 Avenue, Vancouver, WA.Many thanks to Tiffany’s Loving Care and Legacy Salmon Creek for taking such good care of our mother.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close