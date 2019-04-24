BETTY ANN KNOPP
January 16, 1927 ˜ April 20, 2019
Betty Ann Knopp passed away on April 20, 2019. She was born 92 years ago to Albert and Julia Lueth in Brainerd, MN on January 16, 1927. They moved to Vancouver when she was young, graduating from Union High in 1946.
Seasonally she worked at Del Monte Cannery. Betty was a long time member of Brush Prairie Baptist Church and a big Seattle Mariners fan.
Betty is survived by sons Gordon (Kara Lee) Knopp of Vancouver, WA; Gary and Randy Knopp both of Camas, WA; her sister Marlys Thorp; 2 grandsons, 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Lester Knopp and brother Warren Lueth.
The family would like to thank her caregiver Raisa Cheptea whose loving care was a great comfort to us.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens followed with a reception.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to a or Brush Prairie Baptist Church.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 24, 2019