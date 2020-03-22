BETTY A. WINTERS
December 9, 1927 ˜ February 14, 2020
Betty Winters, 92, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. She was born December 9th, 1927 in Portland, Oregon. Betty attended Jefferson High School in Portland.
Betty had her loving husband of 57 years, Ray D. Winters, 6 children, 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren; and many close and loving friends.
Betty loved her family and many friends and enjoyed being a homemaker, a farmer and the matriarch of her large family.
Betty died peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Community Home Health and Hospice. The family wishes to thank the many Hospice staff and volunteers who cared for Betty.
A Memorial Service will announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, 700 SW Campus Dr., Portland, OR 97239 or to a .
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 22, 2020