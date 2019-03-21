Bettie Jean Haag

Obituary
BETTIE JEAN HAAG
September 19, 1942 ˜ March 16, 2019

Bettie Jean Haag, 76, a lifelong resident of Camas-Washougal, WA, passed away peacefully March 16, 2019 in Palm Springs, CA.
She worked at Orchard Hills Veterinary Clinic for 25 years, was an avid sports fan, enjoyed skiing, golf and winters in the south.
Bettie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ray Haag of Washougal; daughters, Norma Johnson of Camas, Rhonda Haag of Camas and Linda Carlson (Harlan) of Vancouver; son, Don Haag of Chicago, IL; sister, Patti Lape (Gary) of Camas; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 21, 2019
