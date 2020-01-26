Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beth Allred. View Sign Service Information Northwood Park Funeral Home, Cemetery & Mausoleum 16407 North East 15th Avenue Ridgefield , WA 98642 (360)-574-4252 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM home of Vonda and Sam Gunn Send Flowers Obituary



BETH (MORTENSEN) ALLRED

November 18, 1928 ˜ December 28, 2019



Beth Allred of Vancouver, Washington, our beloved wife, mom, gramma and great-grandmother, was relieved of her pain as she passed from this earthly life to the next into arms of loved ones on December 28, 2019. Beth was born on November 18, 1928 in Declo, Idaho to Robert Benjamin Mortensen and Arania “Marie” (Kidd) Mortensen. She was the middle child of seven, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. She has one surviving brother, Dee K. Mortensen (Gerri) of Big Fork, Montana. Beth was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Don K., Keith K. and Lynn K. Mortensen; sisters, Verda Mortensen and Kaye (Mortensen) Hyer; great-granddaughter, Roma; son-in-law, Kenneth Ray Howard; and daughter-in-law, Lisa D. (Jones) Allred.

Beth moved from Idaho to Montana where she met a dashing young man, C. Boyd Allred, and fell in love. They married on September 14, 1949 in the Cardston, Alberta, Canada temple for time and eternity. From this union 6 children were born: Vonda (Sam) Gunn, Lee M. (Becky) Allred, Brian M. (Tamera) Allred, Elaine (Ken) Blume, Gayle Howard (Baron Fenn) and Brett M. Allred.

She has 20 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

Along side her husband and son Brian they operated a successful insurance agency for many years.

Beth was involved in many and varied community and church callings and events. She was a great minister, always ready with helping hands or kind and encouraging words. She was a loved member of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, 3rd Ward. Her love of God and her Savior was strong.

Beth loved reading, especially the daily newspaper. She loved learning and encouraged us all to do and be our best. Beth loved good music, the kind that kept her toes tapping. She was a wonderful cook and could make the budget stretch to feed us all. Her homemade bread was a great treat to come home to.

Beth had many talents but she never thought so. She loved people. She was a good listener and would ask great questions that helped her know those she met and laughed with, and those who helped her along the way. Beth loved children and the young people of her family and church community. Family would usually make a special time for a visit with gramma and grandpa Allred when they came to town. These visits were very important for all of us.

She will be greatly missed by her husband of 70 plus years, Boyd and by each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Thanks to the many doctors and nurses at Legacy Salmon Creek and Kaiser Hospice for their kindness and direction during Beth’s last weeks. Thanks also to their caregiver Raquel for her dedication and love. Many thanks to family members who served her for many months and years as she suffered from debilitating arthritis.

A Graveside Service was held January 2, 2020 at Northwood Park Funeral Home & Cemetery. A Celebration of Life open house will be held February 1, 2020, 2 to 5 p.m., at the home of Vonda and Sam Gunn.

