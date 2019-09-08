BESSIE ADILIA SPARHAWK
February 4, 1925 ˜ August 23, 2019
Bessie Adilia Sparhawk passed away Aug. 23, 2019 in Estacada, OR. She was born in Cataldo, ID on Feb. 4, 1925.
Bessie worked on B-17 Bomber’s during WWII. She later was a nurse, working in Orthotics, making braces and artificial limbs.
She loved her family, reading, bird watching and traveling with her husband, Delbert.
Bessie was an incredible mother, the best anyone could ever have asked for.
Survivors include her son, Larry Sparhawk; daughter, Sharon Cook; daughter-in-law, Christine Renee Delk Sparhawk; grandchildren, William Manas, Lindsey Sheridan, Saleena Chamberlin, Shanna’ann Feeken and Demeer Fryburger; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Christine Alexander.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Delbert D. Sparhawk; and nine brothers and sisters.
A funeral will be held on Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to Shriners Hospital.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 8, 2019