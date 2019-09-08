Bessie Adilia Sparhawk (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie Adilia Sparhawk.
Service Information
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Send Flowers


BESSIE ADILIA SPARHAWK
February 4, 1925 ˜ August 23, 2019

Bessie Adilia Sparhawk passed away Aug. 23, 2019 in Estacada, OR. She was born in Cataldo, ID on Feb. 4, 1925.
Bessie worked on B-17 Bomber’s during WWII. She later was a nurse, working in Orthotics, making braces and artificial limbs.
She loved her family, reading, bird watching and traveling with her husband, Delbert.
Bessie was an incredible mother, the best anyone could ever have asked for.
Survivors include her son, Larry Sparhawk; daughter, Sharon Cook; daughter-in-law, Christine Renee Delk Sparhawk; grandchildren, William Manas, Lindsey Sheridan, Saleena Chamberlin, Shanna’ann Feeken and Demeer Fryburger; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Christine Alexander.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Delbert D. Sparhawk; and nine brothers and sisters.
A funeral will be held on Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to Shriners Hospital.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.