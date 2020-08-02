BERTHA MARIE MOLDENHAUER FORBES
April 6, 1921 ˜ June 28, 2020
Bertha Marie Moldenhauer Forbes went to her Lord and Savior peacefully on June 28, 2020.
She was born in Eads, CO on April 6, 1921 to Richard George and Rubie Adele Moldenhauer. She was the fourth child of nine. As a young child, she moved with her family to Deer Park, then to the Ferndale and Bellingham areas, all in Washington state.
She graduated from Meridian High School, Laurel, WA, in 1939. She married Harold James Forbes and was blessed with two daughters.
In 1963, they moved to California where she graduated from Sacramento City College with an LPN degree. They returned to Washington in 1978, where they lived in Vancouver.
Bertha was a natural musician and accompanied singers on the piano. She was also a talented artist who worked in oils and once had a one woman art show while living in California.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and was honored as Woman of the Year by her fellow Presbyterian Women members. Bertha spent many hours working in the Sew and Sew group at church, making quilts for the needy.
She enjoyed homemaking, music, embroidery, quilting, gardening and loved spending time with family and pets.
Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, and daughter, Rosalie Marie Sheline.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Ruth Gilda (Ed); granddaughters, Rosalie Angela Alexander (Jeff), and Stephanie Anne Griffith (Tim), six great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren, all of the Vancouver area, several nieces and nephews, and her sister, Betty Balfour of Bellingham.
An online Memorial Tribute may seen at: https://tinyurl.com/y6zbkpq6
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 4300 Main St., Vancouver, WA 98663.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits