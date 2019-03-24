Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Ellene Vandervort. View Sign

BERNICE ELLENE VANDERVORT

June 5, 1930 ˜ March 1, 2019



XBernice Ellene Vandervort, 88 of Ridgefield, Washington, passed away March 1, 2019. She was born in Hillsboro, Oregon to Bert V. and Ellene M. Hansen. She graduated from Hillsboro High School, was a member of the school’s Rose Festival court, and graduated from Oregon State University. Bernice was married to G. R. (Doc) Vandervort for over 40 years, who preceded her in death.

XBernice was an owner, trainer, and breeder of thoroughbred racehorses, and was a well-known participant at Portland Meadows for 50 years. She loved horses, dogs, cats, and was an avid collector of American memorabilia. Her closest friends knew not to call at 7:00 p.m. because she could not miss the classic game show “Jeopardy!”.

XShe is survived by her son Eric Vandervort, of Portland Oregon.

XInterment will to be held at Willamette National Cemetery on March 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow. XContributions may be made as donations in lieu of flowers to “Portland Feral Cat Coalition”,

