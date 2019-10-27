BERNARD CLARK MCDONNELL
July 10, 1929 ˜ October 7, 2019
The Lord took Bernard Clark McDonnell home on October 7, 2019. Bernie was born July 10, 1929 in Williston, ND and moved with his parents to this area in 1937. He was a champion swimmer and 1947 graduate of Vancouver High School.
Bernie and his childhood sweetheart were married July 1, 1950. He had already begun his work as an apprentice with the Steamfitters Union.
Bernie became well known in the area as owner of MH Mechanical, Portland, OR, retiring at the age of 70.
He was a past member of Columbia Presbyterian Church and BPOE, both of Vancouver.
Survivors include his wife, Juanita McDonnell, Vancouver, WA; children, David McDonnell (Benine), Yakima, WA, Steven McDonnell (Cheri), Hillsboro, OR, Lisa Stanczak (Roman), Vancouver, WA; grandchildren, Jennifer Neher (Max), Rougemont, NC, Joshua McDonnell, Kenai, AK, Kyle McDonnell, Cassandra McDonnell; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Marcille, Skylar Smith and Brier McDonnell, all of Hillsboro, OR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley C. McDonnell and Elizabeth K. McDonnell; his brother, Douglas McDonnell; and grandson, Jeffrey McDonnell.
The family will meet for a Memorial Service at Evergreen Memorial Gardens at a later date.
