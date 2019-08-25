BENJAMIN (BEN) WILLIAM DESPER
April 4, 1975 ˜ June 14, 2019
Benjamin (Ben) William Desper passed away June 14, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. He was born April 4, 1975, in Portland, OR.
Ben loved and was loved by all who met him. He was a very laid-back guy, who enjoyed hanging out with friends and family, and going on walks down by the river.
He was very hardworking, honest, kind and stubborn at times. He missed out on so much in life, but we will cherish the memories we have with him. He will be sorely missed by all.
He is survived by his father, Dale; mother, Linda; brother, Daniel; and sister, Heather.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug, 31, at 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Vancouver.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 25, 2019