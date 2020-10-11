BEATRICE MARIE POOL
May 1945 ˜ October 3, 2020
Beatrice Marie Pool was born in May 1945 to Ernie and Marie Rasmussen. She was the youngest of five siblings; Alice, Joyce, Loyd, Fern and Dave. Her family moved to Jacksonville, OR, when she was very young. She lived there until she married.
Bea had four children with her first husband, Bob Jr., Becky, Rene’e and Randy. They divorced in the late ’70s; but she met Jim Pool and it was love at first sight! They moved to Vancouver, WA where they married in 1980. Jim brought two children into the relationship; Rob and Stacy.
Bea was in banking for over 15 years before becoming a real estate agent. Jim and Bea owned and managed ERA Borge LeDoux Real Estate/Expert Realty for over 12 years before selling the business. They eventually moved into their current home on Horseshoe Lake in Woodland, WA. This was Bea’s happy place; she loved to look out at the lake, park and mountains.
Bea was an oil painter for many years and enjoyed scrapbooking, card-making and beading. She continued her family’s tradition of playing games and there were always card or board games played around the dining table. Holidays were filled with laughter, food and family. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she would replace almost everything with her Christmas-themed treasures.
Beatrice passed peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 3, surrounded by love and family. She was preceded in death by her parents and two of her sisters. She leaves behind three siblings, her husband Jim, their six children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; with another great-grandchild on the way. She also leaves behind numerous extended family members and friends.
Due to local COVID-19 restrictions, no memorial service will be held.
