BARRETT RALPH VAN ZEIPEL

May 2, 1940 ˜ October 21, 2019



Barrett Ralph Van Zeipel of Vancouver, WA, passed away Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital. He was born on May 2, 1940 in San Francisco, CA to Ralph and Joan Van Zeipel; their first born son.

Barrett graduated from Goldendale High School in 1958 and went on to attend Portland State University while working at Safeway at the same time.

In 1961, Barrett met the love of his life; Linda, whom he married in 1962. The pair were married 57 years and had four children together. They moved to Vancouver, WA in 1969 where they raised their children.

In 1960, Barrett’s father Ralph bought a laundry mat, which began Barrett’s career in the laundry and dry cleaning business. He worked in sales for several companies and owned and operated many laundromat and dry cleaner locations for 58 years.

Outside of work, Barrett enjoyed traveling with Linda, Suzy and Dale and many other friends, gardening, reading, camping, boating, and wine, Toastmasters and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Oregon State Beaver fan, often watching the game while talking on the phone with his friend Mike.

Barrett was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His friends became family. He was a generous, kind, hard working man. We will miss his dad jokes, his sense of humor, his help with anything we ever asked of him, his unconditional love and his larger than life presence in our lives.

Barrett is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Chris (husband Paul) Reed, Raelynn (husband Dan) King and Rebecca Van Zeipel; son, Troy Van Zeipel; grandsons, Paul Reed, Mark Reed, Jordan King, Miles King, Ryan King and Caden Van Zeipel; granddaughter, Noel Chenet; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Suzanne (husband Dale) Auvil and Janet (husband Kim) Stolts; brother, Philip (wife Linda) Van Zeipel; several nieces and nephews and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Martin; and nephew, Steven.

A joyous celebration of Barrett’s life will be held Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vancouver Water Resources Education Center, located at 4600 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver, WA.

