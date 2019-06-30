Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barlow Lunn Gear. View Sign Service Information Interment 1:30 PM Tahoma National Cemetery Kent , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



BARLOW LUNN GEAR

August 11, 1948 ˜ June 12, 2019



Barlow Lunn Gear, 70, of Vancouver, WA, passed away June 12, 2019. He was born August 11, 1948 in Fairbanks, AK Territory to Haven Barlow Gear and Barbara Jane Lunn. (Registered birth at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, WA one week later.) By five years old, Barlow’s family moved to California where he attended school in the southcentral area of Los Angeles attending Washington High School.

Barlow enlisted into the

After discharge, Barlow returned to California, settling in the Coachella Valley and starting his own business. He worked for many years with All Valley Appliance, as an appliance repairman.

Barlow suffered a catastrophic aortic dissection in January 2013, resulting in a bypass operation with above the knee double leg amputation. After a year-long stay in the hospital until January 2014, Barlow returned home to La Quinta, CA for a year, later moving to Vancouver, WA to be near family.

Barlow is survived by his children and grandchildren; his siblings, Michael Lunn Gear (Randi) of Prescott, AZ, Donna Lea Gear Loper (John) of Vancouver, WA, Walter Lunn Gear (Janice) of Edmonds, WA and Marcus Dan Gear McCabe (Jim) of Palm Springs, CA; his uncle, George Purdy (Meredith); and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be dearly remembered by many close friends including his work family at All Valley Appliance, Cathedral City, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Barlow will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:30 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life hosted by the family following services in Kent, WA.

