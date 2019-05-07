Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 12:30 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



BARBARA NAN SAUR

November 6, 1929 ˜ April 28, 2019



Barbara Nan Saur, 89, died 28 April, 2019 at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA after complications from a hip fracture.

Mrs Saur was born 6 November, 1929 in Union, OR to Nan and Murray Jensen. In 1949, between the birth of her son and daughter, she gave birth to a second son; an angel by the name of Cline Henry, who passed shortly after birth. She realized her love of being a mother with the birth of her two surviving children, Murray and Nancy in her first marriage to Fred Preston. In 1966 she married Robert Saur and moved to Vancouver. After the death of Murray and Bob in 1985, Barb began studying at Clark College and discovered her love of working with disadvantaged women through Clark College Women’s Programs which she won an award for in 2004 as Woman of the Year. During this time she met, John Barker, the gentleman who would fill her later years with much love.

As her family knows her love of poetry and writing we pay this loving tribute to her:

Even as her body has passed

But within her to the last

Was that Beloved Light; the Love of Life.

Most assuredly, a Love of such Might.

And as it being only her body is gone,

Within those she touched,

Her Love and Light will live on.

She is survived by her love, John Barker and daughter, Nancy Furry and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. XWe all love you, Bobbie!

Services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on May 18, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

Please sign her guestbook @

