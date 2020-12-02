BARBARA MAXINE McPHERSON DONOHOE
April 15, 1938 ˜ October 12, 2020
Barbara Maxine McPherson Donohoe, 82, of Depoe Bay, OR, died Oct. 12, 2020, in the home of her daughter where she was cared for following a stroke which occurred in May of 2015.
She was a daughter of Maxwell Bingham McPherson and Elinore Averill. Other family members include Arline Glasser of California, Richard Averill (deceased), Deborah Berman of Illinois, Craig McPherson and Jeremy McPherson, both of Oregon.
Barb married Dennis “Dee” John Donohoe, a Canadian Naval veteran of World War II and mechanical engineer at Crown Zellerbach papermill. They married in Ridgefield, WA, Nov. 24, 1960. They divorced and remarried in Vancouver, WA, Nov. 24, 1980. The couple made their first home in Seattle and then later in Vancouver.
Barb is survived by her three children, Catherine Ann Hingson of Depoe Bay, Michael Thomas Donohoe (Pamela Paulson) of Somerset, WI, and Susan Jane Donohoe of Camas, WA. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren residing in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Virginia.
She was born April 15, 1938, a date she felt was an omen as she worked for the IRS for many years as a tax auditor, where she met her husband while auditing him.
She enjoyed travel, puzzles and games, genealogy and, most of all, reading.
Her graveside service was held Oct. 17, 2020, where she is interred next to her husband at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits