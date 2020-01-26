BARBARA M. LECHTENBERG
October 27, 1921 ˜ January 16, 2020
“Our family has been blessed beyond words
to have had her in our lives for 98 years.”
Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on January 16, 2020.
A homemaker and Clark County, Washington resident, Barbara Lechtenberg was born in Portland, Oregon.
Barbara was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, cruises, and doing word search puzzles.
Survivors include four daughters, Ann Reiberg, Patty Kuzma, Janet Kays, Betty Hansen and one son, Allen Lechtenberg, all of Vancouver, Washington; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, in 2003 and daughter, Joan Lloyd, in 1977. We believe they are having a wonderful reunion along with family and friends that have passed.
Recitation of the rosary will begin at 9:15 a.m., Saturday, February 1st, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mother Joseph Cemetery. Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul or Kaiser Hospice.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 26, 2020