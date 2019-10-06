Barbara Lee McCaige

Obituary
BARBARA LEE MCCAIGE
October 2, 1928 ˜ September 26, 2019

Barbara Lee McCaige, 90, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on September 26th, 2019 in Vancouver, WA.
She is survived by her sister, Martha; daughters, Janet and Pamela; son, John and their spouses; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, John; and daughter, Sharon.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA on November 2nd, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Flowers are welcome.
Donations in Barbara’s honor may be made to .
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 6, 2019
