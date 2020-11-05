1/1
Barbara Lahti
BARBARA LAHTI

Barbara was born Nov. 20, 1939, in Yakima, WA. She graduated from Evergreen High School in 1957 and attended Hollywood Beauty School.
Barbara was a sales associate for Village Casual and Columbia Market. In 1958, she married William Lahti. She was also a homemaker, model and entrepreneur.
She was known for her kind heart and devotion to her family and friends, as well as her love for animals.
Barbara is survived by two children, daughter, Denise Hemenway Mantei, and her husband, Gene Mantei; and son, William Lahti, and his wife, Lisa Lahti; four grandchildren, Brandon Hemenway, Ryan Hemenway, Teresa Mantei and Matthew Mantei; and three great-grandchildren, Simon Hemenway, Walden Hemenway, and Finneas Hemenway. You will be greatly missed.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 5, 2020.
