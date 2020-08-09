1/1
Barbara Joan Haugen
BARBARA JOAN WATSON HAUGEN
September 1, 1934 ˜ August 1, 2020

Barbara Joan Watson Haugen, 85, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Aug. 1, 2020 in Vancouver of ALS.
Barbara was born in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 1, 1934 to Alfred and Kathryn Watson. She married Mathias Haugen on Oct. 25, 1958. She and her family moved to the Northwest in 1965 and settled in Vancouver in 1996.
Barbara’s joy was her family, her friends, and her church (LDS). She was a creative, happy, and loving person. Barbara was a gifted teacher who brightened the lives of children at church for almost five decades.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Christian and Russell; her grandchildren, Ashleigh and Amanda; her great-grandchild, Easton; and her brother, Bruce.
She was preceded in death by Matt, her husband of 44 years.
A private graveside memorial was held on Aug. 7, 2020 at Willamette National Cemetery.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 9, 2020.
