BARBARA JEAN (VINCENT) SHUFORD
July 24, 1931 ˜ July 26, 2020
On July 26, 2020 after a long battle with cancer, Barbara Jean (Vincent) Shuford entered into her Eternal Rest, joining her husband, Hugh. She left behind many friends and family who will miss her dearly.
Jean was born July 24, 1931 in Nampa, ID to Ray and Opal Vincent. She spent her early years in Nampa with her older brother, Donald and in 1942 she moved with her family to Portland, OR where Ray began working in the shipyards.
They only lived in Portland a short while and in November 1942, moved to a new house on the Heights in Vancouver, WA. Jean liked to tell the story of going to Montgomery Wards in Portland to buy furniture for their new house and how proud her mom was of her electric stove.
Jean attended Hough Elementary School. In 1943, Jean was in the first seventh grade class at McLoughlin Junior High School (Mac Hi to the students). She started high school at Ogden Meadows in 1946 and attended there until the school burned down in July 1948. Even many years after the fact, Jean considered this a tragedy.
She attended Vancouver High School her senior year and was quite popular, being selected a Song Queen and the Senior Prom Queen. Jean graduated in 1949.
Following high school, Jean attended Clark College for a year and worked at the Abstract Company in Vancouver.
In 1951, she met Hugh Shuford, a young airman at the Portland Air Force Base. Jean and Hugh married in 1953. After the birth of their son, David, they moved to Marshall, TX where Hugh completed his Bachelor’s Degree and their son, Mark, was born.
The family returned to Vancouver in June 1956 and set up housekeeping on the Heights. Jean was living in Vancouver during the Vanport flood of 1948 and vowed she would always live on a hill.
Jean began her 30-year career with the Vancouver School District when David and Mark were attending elementary school. She started as a teacher’s aide at Walnut Grove Elementary, working at Minnehaha as well. Jean worked in the office at Mac Hi while David and Mark attended there, allowing her to keep an eye on her two boys. She finished her career at the Central Office, and was recognized for her diligent work ethic and willingness to help out whenever needed. Jean retired in 1992.
While being courted by Hugh, Jean began attending Vancouver’s Calvary Baptist Church. They were long-time members of Calvary. Jean sang in the choir and was involved in Sunday School. Jean and Hugh made many lifelong friends at Calvary, and treasured time spent with them.
Jean and Hugh were bitten by the cruise bug and following their retirement, could be found on ships bound for Alaska, the Panama Canal, Hawaii, the Baltic Sea and many other locations.
Jean was active in the local Red Hat Society and helped organize regular meetings of the “Meadows Ladies,” a group of women who had attended Ogden Meadows.
Jean is survived by her two sons, David (Debby) of Richland, WA and Mark (Marcia) of Portland; two grandchildren, Kristina McCormick (Jason) and Robert Shuford (Andrea). Jean also had three great-grandsons, Nathan, Teddy and Charlie, who were very dear to her. Jean is also survived by her brother, Donald of Vancouver, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Hugh, her husband of 66 years, passed away in 2019.
Jean was a strong, caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. We will miss her stories of seeing FDR when she was a child in Idaho, of being selected prom queen, and her early days working as a teacher’s aide (especially her time as a playground monitor).
Jean was a shopper par excellence and her skill with coupons and the sale rack oft times resulted in Meier and Frank almost having to pay her for the clothes she found!
A celebration of Jean’s life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the breast cancer charity of your choice
.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits