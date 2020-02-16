Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Koch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



BARBARA JEAN DAVIDSON KOCH

May 3, 1922 ˜ February 5, 2020



Barbara Jean, beloved wife of George E. Koch, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. At nearly 98, her kind heart and ready smile was not diminished, even after falling and breaking her hip this past summer when she missed the first of 15 steps on their home’s stairway. Always friendly, Barbara Jean surprised us all with 98 years of living.

A graduate of Albany College (present day, Lewis and Clark College) and the University of Oregon, Barbara Jean taught school throughout the greater Portland area, which included Stafford Elementary, David Douglas Elementary and Durham Elementary. Her husband of 53 years, George E. Koch, also taught school and was the Music Director at Tigard High School for many years.

As school teachers, Barbara Jean and George spent many summers traveling to Europe, Russia, China and many places throughout the United States. They also enjoyed summers on their boat where Barbara Jean enjoyed salmon fishing and cruising the Washington and Oregon Coast and Columbia and Snake Rivers. When she wasn’t on an adventure, Barbara Jean enjoyed knitting and always had knitting needles in hand!

Barbara Jean was a descendent of one of Oregon’s pioneer families, the Davidsons, who settled in the Monmouth area and later Williams Creek. Her grandfather, Elijah Davidson, along with his hunting dog, Bruno, discovered the Oregon Caves.

Barbara Jean leaves her husband, George E. Koch and son, Eric Koch. She will be placed to rest at Wilhelm’s Crematorium and Mausoleum.

The family wishes to thank all who have been good friends and encourage you to sign her guest book @



