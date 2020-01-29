Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Carter. View Sign Service Information J P Finley & Son FH Or 6801 SW SUNSET HWY Portland , OR 97225 (503)-292-6654 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM J P Finley & Son FH Or 6801 SW SUNSET HWY Portland , OR 97225 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Faith Baptist Church Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



BARBARA JEAN CARTER

February 1, 1933 ˜ January 24, 2020



Barbara Jean Carter, 86, passed away and went to heaven on Jan. 24, 2020 from congestive heart failure. She was born Feb. 1, 1933 on a farm outside Covington, IN. She attended schools in Indiana and graduated from high school from The College of San Mateo in San Mateo, CA in 1951.

Barbara married Gene E. Carter on Sept. 3, 1950. He preceded her in death in 1982.

Barbara began her working career in 1957 as a secretary for ITT in Ft. Wayne, IN. She completed her career in 1973 as an accountant for the State of Oregon.

Barbara was a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Vancouver, WA for 37 years. Her faith was her foundation in life. She participated in leading numerous Bible Study groups over the years. Her hobbies included traveling and needlepoint.

Barbara is survived by her four children, Deborah Anderson (Paul Anderson) Vancouver, WA, Sandra Crawford (Dan Crawford) Sugarland, TX, Denise Carter (Jeff Parker) Santa Fe, NM and Steven Carter (Jo Carter) Vancouver, WA; seven grandchildren, Amy Schmidt, Tony Crawford, Nicole Moore, Erik Carter, Leslie Parker, Heather Vanderbilt and Rian Anderson; and eleven great-grandchildren, Laura Sievertson, McKenna Sanford, Aynslie Moore, Payton Moore, Austin Carter, Megan Carter, Allison Carter, Jack Vanderbilt, Amelia Anderson, William Anderson and Daniil Crawford.

A viewing will be held at Finley Sunset Hills from 9a.m.-11a.m. on Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 in Portland, OR. The Memorial Service will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Vancouver, WA on February 1st, 2020 at 1p.m. All flowers should be sent to Finley Sunset Hills, 6801 SW Sunset Hwy., Portland, OR 97225.

Donations can be made to Faith Baptist Church, 11208 NE Hazel Dell Ave., Vancouver, WA 98685.

The family would like to thank the staff at Van Mall for all the wonderful care they gave our mother and the expertise of Kaiser Hospice Care in her final hours.

Please sign her guest book @

