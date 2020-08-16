BARBARA J. SOBOCINSKI (NEE BOEHNKE)
August 23, 1937 ˜ August 5, 2020
Barbara passed away peacefully in Elm Grove, WI at the age of 83 on Aug. 5, 2020.
A graduate of Custer High School in Milwaukee, WI, Barbara and her husband Dick lived in San Diego, CA, for over 30 years. She worked as a housing specialist for San Diego County.
Barbara enjoyed reading, traveling, games and cats. She was a crafter who won numerous awards for her outstanding cross-stitch creations.
After their retirement, Barbara and Dick built a home in Vancouver, WA and enjoyed the area for 20 years. Barbara helped establish a new library in her community, was a member of the Newcomers Club, game clubs, and sewing circles.
Barbara loved to travel. Her travels included an African safari, Germany’s Oktoberfest, Hong Kong, Europe, Russia, Mexico, Caribbean and Ireland (her favorite). She enjoyed the many cruises she took. Barbara moved back to Wisconsin in 2016 to be close to her family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick”; mother, father and sister, Dianne Parr-Fulbright.
She is survived by her best friend and sister-in-law, Nancy (the late Roy) Breckenfelder; sister-in-law, Carol (the late Leonard) Sobocinski; nieces and nephews.
Barbara’s family would like to thank her caretakers from AseraCare, especially Shelby.
Per Barbara’s wishes, no services are being held. To celebrate her giving nature, consider donating to her favorite charity, St. Labre Indian School, https://www.stlabre.org/
.
