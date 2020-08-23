BARBARA FAYE McCURDY McCALISTER
September 24, 1927 ˜ August 12, 2020
Barbara Faye McCurdy McCalister was born Sept. 24, 1927 and passed away Aug. 12, 2020 at the age of 92. She left this world as she wanted with the smell of strawberry muffins baking in the kitchen, Neil Young on the radio and family around her in her own home in Vancouver, WA where she had lived for over 50 years. Barbara was a gentle and kind soul who loved all of her family and friends deeply, always had a listening ear and time for anyone who needed it.
Knowing Barbara was loving her.
Barbara was born in Texas, grew up in Oklahoma and raised her family in Vancouver. One of her earliest memories was when her parents would take her and her siblings with them to the dance hall and she would fall fast asleep on the huge coat pile. She spent most of her childhood days with her arms wrapped around her mama’s neck, whom she adored.
Barbara knew great love and great loss in her life. Barbara fell in love with Kilbourn Lee “Mac” McCalister and a match in heaven was made. They were married for 58 years until Kilbourn passed. They had four wonderful children, Teri, Robin, Nanette and Jaime. Barbara endured losing two of her children in her life, Teri and Robin, and missed them dearly every day for the rest of her life.
Her life was filled with LOVE, including traveling to see family in Oklahoma every year, long days out at the river property in Woodland, WA, church on Sundays, Red Hat Lady luncheons and loving on her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
When asked if she had any regrets, close to the end of her long life, she said, “No. No regrets. None.” We can all hope to have a life as beautiful and full of love and laughter as Barbara has had with no regrets. None.
We will be having a celebration of life on Sept. 27, 2020 at “The Property.”
