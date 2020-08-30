1/1
Barbara Arlene Walters
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Our beautiful, bright and shining star has taken her place in the heavens above. Barbara will be sorely missed by all of us.
A family fun fact: Stan, Jr. was born on May 10, which was also mom’s birthday. He weighed exactly 10 pounds and was the 10th child. Stan was also born on Mother’s Day. What a great gift was that! Barbara was very proud of this!
Barbara is survived by brothers, Hank Walters and Larry Walters; and sister, Virginia Safley; former husband, Stan Straub, father of their 11 children; Steven, Michelle, Kathy, Scott, Julie, Stuart, Spencer, Stan, Jr. and Mary; countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Debra and Greg.
The memorial is scheduled at an outdoor venue, Cedarville Lodge in Gresham, OR, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 3 p.m.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Cedarville Lodge
