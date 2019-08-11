Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Anne Tomasetti. View Sign Service Information Davies Cremation & Burial Services | Cremation Vancouver WA 309 E 15th Street Suite E Vancouver , WA 98663 (360)-693-1036 Send Flowers Obituary



BARBARA ANNE TOMASETTI

February 11, 1943 ˜ July 28, 2019



Barbara Anne Tomasetti, 76, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on July 28, 2019 from complications of leukemia related to pneumonia. Barbara Anne was born February 11, 1943, as an only child, to Thomas and Jane Doherty in Toronto, Ontario, Canada where she graduated from The Loretto Abbey Secondary School in 1961.

Barbara then attended St. Michaels Hospital School of Nursing for the 3-year graduate program, receiving her Nursing degree in 1964.

Barbara and some close friends moved to Southern California in 1965 for their nursing career, and that is where she met her husband of 51 years, Frank Tomasetti, also an only child. They married on May 25, 1968 in Anaheim, California and had three children.

Barbara wore many hats during her nursing career, working as an OR RN, PACU RN, L&D/ Postpartum RN, Childbirth Educator, Maternity Care Coordinator.

Barbara and her family moved to Vancouver in 1980, and she finished her 41-year nursing career at PHSW Family Birth Center working as a childbirth educator, Staff RN, and she launched and coordinated the Maternity Support Service program that helped provide those moms in the community that were in need of prenatal care, support, and resources.

In her retirement, Barbara enjoyed crocheting and knitting, traveling, and attending all her grandkids activities and events. She was a fiercely proud and devoted Nana and throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God which she shared with those around her.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter, Kristin; sons, Frank and Mark; and her 7 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Her funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 400 S. Andresen Rd., Vancouver, on Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. Interment will be at Mother Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Please sign her guest book @

