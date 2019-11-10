Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Sturdyvin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



BARBARA ANN STURDYVIN

July 28, 1939 ˜ October 21, 2019



Barbara Ann Sturdyvin, 80, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on October 21, 2019 at home, surrounded by loving family, from metastatic melanoma. She was born July 28, 1939 in San Jose, CA to Mary and Everett Gurnsey. She grew up in Grass Valley, CA before moving to Arcata, CA and graduating from Eureka High School in June 1957.

Barbara was married to David Sturdyvin on March 19, 1960 in Arcata, CA. They raised 5 active children.

Barbara attended Humboldt State College. She and David started their family in Arcata, CA moved to Grants Pass, OR; Milwaukie, OR; Longview, WA and finally settled in Vancouver, WA in 1971. She and David owned a franchise 7-11 store for many years.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Barbara was involved as a visiting teacher, nursery teacher and various other activities in the church. She opened her home to missionaries for a place to play games and relax. In addition many members knocked on her door for help in a variety of projects.

For Christmas, Barbara would create ornaments from plastic canvas and yarn. She would sit in the stands of a sporting event and work on the ornaments watching a child or grandchild compete. Watching sports from her grandkids to professionals on TV was enjoyable. College sports were a favorite to watch, during March Madness she would root for the underdog. She grew up as a San Francisco 49er fan and continued to support them.

Barbara was a 50-year member in the PEO organization where she was honored at the Washington State Convention last summer. Books adorn the house as her favorites were detective books and women in history.

In her backyard roses were the prominent flower as many were given to her by her children. Barbara would have roses around the house labeled with the name of the rose and which child gave her the rose bush.

In retirement, Barb and Dave traveled across the country and various places in the west. She was always using alternate routes with the goal of traveling on different roads. Green highlights on a road map indicated she traveled on that road. Her family would ask “What green roads did you go on?” after each trip.

One thing Barbara was well known for was her chocolate chip cookies. She made them for grandkids teams, missionaries, family, and church activities. You could always find some in the freezer as she was prepared for those unannounced visitors or as a thank you. She was a strong, caring woman who will be greatly missed.

Barbara is survived by son, David; daughters, Kathy Scobba (Richard), Linda Codi, Jennifer Brower (Jerry) and Debbie Meisner (Lance); sisters, Martha Dyer (Paul) and Christine Franklin (William); grandchildren, Ryan Codi, Katelyn Andrewski, Samantha Codi-Walker, Kindra Scobba Halseth, Madison Brower, Angelina Brower, Payton Meisner, Bryce Meisner, Conner Brower and Kyle Brower; as well as several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David; parents; and her son-in-law, Ron Codi.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9729 NE 50th, Vancouver, WA 98665. All are welcome.

Please sign her guest book @

