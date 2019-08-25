Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Monear. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



BARBARA ANN (PELZ) MONEAR

September 9, 1938 ˜ August 5, 2019



Barbara Ann (Pelz) Monear, 80, passed away in Vancouver, Washington, on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was a resident of Vancouver for 50 years.

Barbara was born September 9, 1938 in Peoria, Illinois. Her parents, Edward and Armella Pelz, moved the family to Livingston, Montana in 1942 where Barbara attended school and married her childhood sweetheart, Terry Monear, in 1955. They eventually moved to Pasco, Washington where Terry was employed with the railroad and later moved to Vancouver in 1969 working as an Engineer for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. They were married for 57 years.

Barbara was a full-time homemaker, mother and wife. She raised four children who were her pride and joy and their greatest cheerleader. She was revered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for her honesty, humor and unconditional love and was known for “filling the room with her presence.” Her incredible sense of humor brought joy to her family and friends, and her great strength uplifted many during difficult times. Barbara never met a stranger as she enjoyed striking up a conversation over just about any topic.

Barbara’s love for her family was always first, but was closely matched by her love for her pets and gardening. She and Terry hand-built a beautiful koi pond and landscaped a large backyard which eventually became her sanctuary after Terry passed on. She also enjoyed collecting antiques and jewelry, RVing, fishing, golfing, reading and crocheting. She and Terry loved going back to her hometown in Montana to visit her family and enjoy the beauty of the state that she so loved. Although time and miles separated her from her family in Montana, she always held them close in her heart.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Peggy Furno (Steve); son, Marc Monear; son, Matthew Monear; daughter, Michelle Monear; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Kenneth Pelz; brother, Randy Pelz (Colleen); sister, Kathy Pemberton (Bob); sister, Cheryl Bechtold (Dennis); nieces, great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Monear; and parents, Edward and Armella Pelz.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors and staff at Vancouver Clinic and Community Home Health and Hospice where she was given excellent care and comfort. We will always be grateful that our mom passed in peace amongst family. Mom will be forever missed but

always in our hearts.

A private family gathering will take place later this summer.

