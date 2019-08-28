Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Howard. View Sign Service Information St Joseph's Catholic Church 6600 Highland Dr Vancouver, WA 98661 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 6606 Highland Drive Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



BARBARA ANN HOWARD

June 3, 1930 ˜ August 24, 2019



On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Barbara ”Babs” Ann Howard of Vancouver, Washington, passed away peacefully at the age of 89. She was born on June 3, 1930 in Seattle, Washington to Gerald and Margaret Patten. The youngest of two children, she attended and graduated from Aquinas Academy High School in Tacoma, Washington.

Barbara went on to graduate, with honors, from Seattle University where she was voted the Most Outstanding Women Graduate in her Senior Class.

After raising a family, she obtained a Masters degree from University of Portland.

On April 23, 1954, Barbara married her husband, Robert ”Bob” Howard. They were true partners for 64 years and their devotion to each other equaled the devotion to their children who provided never-ending joy, challenge, and adventure.

Barbara had a long career in Social Services and in her various capacities, made a lasting impact on those she mentored, supervised, and worked alongside.

She was a communicant at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she was an active member for 50 years, volunteering as a Eucharistic and Outreach Minister, and an Annulment Advocate for the Parish.

In both her professional and volunteer roles, Barbara was known for her warmth, compassion, wit, and tireless advocacy.

Barbara’s family was her greatest love, but socializing, playing bridge, reading novels, and watching The Mariners and Bluebloods followed close behind.

Barbara is survived by her six children, Karen O’Neal (Tom), Margaret Howard, John Howard, Michael Howard, Jeanne Marie Butterworth (Tom), Paul Howard (Julchen); her seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Nicholas, Kayla, Elliott, Tori, Ryan and Allison; great-grandson, Maverick;. and her half brother, Tom Patten.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in December 2018; her parents, Margaret and Gerald Patten; and brother, Richard.

A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6606 Highland Drive, Vancouver, WA at 10:00 a.m. The burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara’s honor can be made to the following organizations: Life Works, 906 New York St., Longview, WA 98632 or The Ray Hickey Hospice House, 2112 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661.

We would like to thank the entire staff at the Ray Hickey Hospice House for the compassionate, loving care they gave our mother during her final days.



