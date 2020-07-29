BARBARA ANN HOLDRIDGE
December 18, 1931 ˜ July 19, 2020
Barbara Ann Holdridge, age 88, of Vancouver, WA passed away on July 19, 2020, of natural causes. Her husband and several friends were at her side when she passed peacefully.
Barbara was born in Burns, OR on Dec. 18, 1931, to James and Venice Kidd. The family moved to Portland, OR in the early 1930s and then to Tillamook, OR by 1940. Barbara graduated from Tillamook High School where she was a cheerleader and was involved in several drama productions.
In May 1948, she married Robert K. Nelson and they had two sons, David and Richard. In 1962, the family moved to Scappoose, OR.
Barbara was employed by the bank in Scappoose and was at work during a robbery in the 1960s. She later worked for the county Community Action organization.
In 1974, she and Bob Nelson were divorced. Barbara moved to Portland and was employed by the Oregon District Court for Multnomah County.
In 1977, she married Robert (Bob) G. Holdridge. In 1993, Bob and Barbara moved to Fairway Village in Vancouver, where they retired. For the last 10+ years, they have resided at Touchmark at Fairway Village.
Barbara loved to play golf, travel, do puzzles and was one of the stars for several drama productions at Touchmark. She was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd in Vancouver. She and Bob traveled to China, Scotland, Norway, The Baltics and Switzerland as well as many road trips around the USA.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bob Nelson; son, David and sisters, Sue and Pat.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Rick; stepdaughters, Mary Burket and Ellen Sappington and many grand and great-grandchildren.
Barbara had arranged for her ashes to be scattered at sea off Depot Bay. Due to the current pandemic there will be no formal services.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits