B. JEANETTE CLAIBORNE
June 25, 1924 ˜ May 2, 2019
B. Jeanette Claiborne, 94, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. She was born to Walter and Myrtle Jones, in New Bridge, OR on June 25, 1924. The family soon moved to the Ridgefield, WA area, where Jeanette graduated in 1942 from Ridgefield High School. She married Ed Claiborne, her high school sweetheart, in 1945 and lived in Ridgefield where they raised their family. Jeanette was a vital part of the operations of their family farm. She also worked as a telephone operator and at Steakburger. She was a member of the Ridgefield Garden Club and Ridgefield United Methodist Church.
Jeanette is survived by her four children, Larry (Kathy), Bruce (Paula), Bonnie (Scott) Harris, Jack (Cathy); 9 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Edgar M. Claiborne.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 12:30 at the Ridgefield United Methodist Church.
Published in The Columbian on May 12, 2019