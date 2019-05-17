Avis Amelia Clark

Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA
98684
(360)-892-6060
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
View Map
Obituary
AVIS AMELIA CLARK
September 21, 1923 ˜ May 15, 2019

Avis Amelia Clark, 95, of Vancouver, WA, passed away May 15, 2019 at Cascade Inn Assisted Living. She was born in Pomeroy, WA to Edwin Eman Jones and Blanche (Carter) Jones. She finished the 12th grade.
Avis was a member of Grace Point Christian Church.
She loved her family, music and playing cribbage.
Avis is survived by her children, Edward J. Clark, Karen E. (Clark) Keefer, Theodore D. Clark and Kenneth L. Clark; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hoss Clark; sons, Harold John Clark and Duane L. Clark; father, Edwin E. Jones; mother, Blanche Scoggins; sisters, Irene Bower, Pearl Fogus and Nelda Johnston; brother, Marion Jones; and grandson, Clark John Keefer.
A memorial service will be held Mon., May 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. with a visitation on Sun., May 19th, 2019 from noon to 9 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to TCM or Grace Point Christian Church.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on May 17, 2019
