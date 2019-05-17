AVIS AMELIA CLARK
September 21, 1923 ˜ May 15, 2019
Avis Amelia Clark, 95, of Vancouver, WA, passed away May 15, 2019 at Cascade Inn Assisted Living. She was born in Pomeroy, WA to Edwin Eman Jones and Blanche (Carter) Jones. She finished the 12th grade.
Avis was a member of Grace Point Christian Church.
She loved her family, music and playing cribbage.
Avis is survived by her children, Edward J. Clark, Karen E. (Clark) Keefer, Theodore D. Clark and Kenneth L. Clark; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hoss Clark; sons, Harold John Clark and Duane L. Clark; father, Edwin E. Jones; mother, Blanche Scoggins; sisters, Irene Bower, Pearl Fogus and Nelda Johnston; brother, Marion Jones; and grandson, Clark John Keefer.
A memorial service will be held Mon., May 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. with a visitation on Sun., May 19th, 2019 from noon to 9 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to TCM or Grace Point Christian Church.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on May 17, 2019