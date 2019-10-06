AUGUSTINUS FINK
June 21, 1929 ˜ September 21, 2019
Augustinus Fink was born in Insy, Germany, in 1929.
He met his wife Ursula and got married in 1950. They had one daughter, Gabriele, in 1956. In 1963 they moved to the United States, starting in New York then moving to California.
Augustinus worked for the Hiltons as a carpenter for 29 years. They moved to Ridgefield, WA, in 1994.
He loved to tell stories of his time in Germany and being around family and friends. He also loved rooting for the San Francisco 49ers.
Augustinus is survived by his granddaughters, Samantha and Monika Hammon; and great-granddaughter, Tabitha Bryan.
Memorial service is Oct. 9 at 1 PM at St. Mary of Guadalupe Mission in Ridgefield.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 6, 2019