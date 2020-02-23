AUDREY MAE MOSES
August 21, 1920 ˜ February 4, 2020
Audrey Mae Moses, 99, went joyfully to be with her Lord with her family by her side. She was born in 1920 in Kelso, WA to Bill and Kate Price. Her father was born in Kelso in 1900 and her great-grandfather, Joseph Price homesteaded up on the Toutle in the 1800’s. Her grandmother, Julia Price, came out west in a covered wagon.
Audrey grew up in Kelso attending the old Wallace Elementary School, Carl Puckett Junior High School and the old Kelso High School on the hill.
She was a member of the Salmon Creek Methodist Church.
Audrey is survived by her children, Pat Arnson (Wayne), Barbara Wolfe and Mike Moses (Marion); grandsons, Tim and Aaron Moses; stepchildren, Linda Quitugua (Danny), Carla Wilson (Chris) and Larry Anderson; and granddaughter, Kathleen Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Moses.
Her memorial service will be on Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m, at the Salmon Creek United Methodist Church, 12217 NE Hwy. 99, Vancouver, WA 98686 with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salmon Creek United Methodist Church.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 23, 2020