Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Ann Warren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



AUDREY ANN (SCHAFER) WARREN

September 24, 1927 ˜ January 1, 2020



Audrey peacefully passed away January 1st in Vancouver, Washington at the age of 92. She lived a life filled with family, service and adventure.

She was born in Ferguson, Nebraska to Harold and Ardetta Schafer. They soon moved west to Yakima, WA where she spent her early years.

Audrey married her first husband Ronald Warren, became a mother, and raised four boys: Thomas, Mark, Philip and David. Over the years she spoiled six grandchildren as well.

Her life was full of challenges and victories; from going to college to teaching at one, from working and raising a family as a single parent to retiring and leading a life of service around the world.

Audrey received her Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Puget Sound, taught at San Francisco State University, became the Business Department chair there, and helped many young women join the ranks of a male dominated profession.

After retiring, Audrey used her accounting skills to help SIL International and Wycliffe Bible Translators set up and update offices across the globe.

Audrey loved to travel and had many adventures in Mexico, Europe and even Egypt. Into her 80’s she drove up and down the west coast visiting the family she loved. She ended up in Vancouver to be near her sister Carol Schafer, who accompanied her on many of her travels.

The family would like to thank the Sequoia Heights Adult Family Home for the loving end of life care they provided for Audrey.

A memorial service will be held on February 29th, 2020, 2PM at the Columbia Presbyterian Church, 805 Columbia Ridge Dr., Vancouver, WA.

Please sign her guest book @

Audrey peacefully passed away January 1st in Vancouver, Washington at the age of 92. She lived a life filled with family, service and adventure.She was born in Ferguson, Nebraska to Harold and Ardetta Schafer. They soon moved west to Yakima, WA where she spent her early years.Audrey married her first husband Ronald Warren, became a mother, and raised four boys: Thomas, Mark, Philip and David. Over the years she spoiled six grandchildren as well.Her life was full of challenges and victories; from going to college to teaching at one, from working and raising a family as a single parent to retiring and leading a life of service around the world.Audrey received her Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Puget Sound, taught at San Francisco State University, became the Business Department chair there, and helped many young women join the ranks of a male dominated profession.After retiring, Audrey used her accounting skills to help SIL International and Wycliffe Bible Translators set up and update offices across the globe.Audrey loved to travel and had many adventures in Mexico, Europe and even Egypt. Into her 80’s she drove up and down the west coast visiting the family she loved. She ended up in Vancouver to be near her sister Carol Schafer, who accompanied her on many of her travels.The family would like to thank the Sequoia Heights Adult Family Home for the loving end of life care they provided for Audrey.A memorial service will be held on February 29th, 2020, 2PM at the Columbia Presbyterian Church, 805 Columbia Ridge Dr., Vancouver, WA.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close