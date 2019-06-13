Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Walter Schallberger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ARTHUR WALTER SCHALLBERGER

December 19, 1922 ˜ May 25, 2019



Art Schallberger was born in Vancouver, Washington on Dec. 19, 1922, the 4th of 6 children, to Arnold and Mary Catherine Schallberger. He lived the majority of his growing up years on the Family Dairy Farm in Burlington, Oregon. He attended St. Mary’s Cathedral Catholic grade school in Portland and Scappoose High School.

In 1953, after working as a milk truck driver for Carnation Co, he went into the garbage business until his retirement in 1971.

On July 11, 1957, Art married Lorraine (Mickey) Dehler at St. Joseph’s German Church in Portland. They were members of St. Peter’s Catholic Church for 42 years before moving to Vancouver, WA and becoming founding members of Holy Redeemer Parish. Together they raised 4 children.

He was active in Parish Activities; Knights of Columbus, Hospitality, Usher, Marian Rosary Guild and Volunteered with St. Vincent De Paul Society for over 40 years.

Art was very proud of his Swiss Heritage, was a member of the Portland Swiss Club, Men’s Swiss Yodeling Chorus and also a lifetime member of the Lewis Pacific Swiss Society in Frances, WA. Art enjoyed music and especially loved to dance.

Art is survived by his brother, Bob Schallberger (Jackie); his children, that he was always so very proud of, Rosemary Kershaw (Jim) of Vancouver, Kristie Alexander (Gordon) of Seattle, John Schallberger (Brenda) of Vancouver and Julie Brown (Brian) of Camas, whose lives that were so much a part of his will be forever changed; and his 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren who knew him as ”Grandpa Art”.

His wife of 48 years Lorraine, brother, Joseph Schallberger, and sisters, Martha Quarles, Helen Glynn and Jane Molinari, preceded him in death.

Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 18, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Vancouver, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Holy Redeemer Parish for furnishings of the Adoration Chapel.

Please sign his guest book @



